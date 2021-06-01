Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Social

Almost half of Romanians live in overcrowded households

06 January 2021
Almost half of the population in Romania (45.8%) lived in overcrowded households in 2019, this being the highest share in the European Union (EU), according to Eurostat. By comparison, the EU average was 17.2%.

The share was also high in Latvia (42.2%), Bulgaria (41.1%), Croatia (38.5%), and Poland (37.6%). 

Compared to the previous year, the share of the population living in overcrowded dwellings fell slightly in all of these countries, including Romania, the same report said. The most substantial fall was recorded in Poland (-1.6 pp).

At the opposite end, the lowest overcrowding rates were recorded in Cyprus (2.2%), Ireland (3.2%), Malta (3.7%), and the Netherlands (4.8%).

“Overcrowded households can feel even smaller with kids playing in the same room as parents trying to telework during the coronavirus lockdown. Moreover, overcrowded environments can present a higher risk of spreading the virus,” Eurostat said.

On the other hand, almost one in three persons (32.7%) in the EU lived in under-occupied dwellings in 2019, meaning they had excess bedrooms.

Romania had the lowest share of under-occupied dwellings in 2019, of only 7.7%, followed by Latvia (9.6%), Greece (10.7%), Bulgaria (11.5%), Croatia (12.0%), Slovakia (14.0%), and Italy (14.2%).  Meanwhile, almost three-quarters of the population were living in under-occupied dwellings in Malta (72.6%), Cyprus (70.5%), and Ireland (69.6%).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

