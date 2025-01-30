Romania commissions new 400 kV interconnector with Serbia

Transelectrica, the operator of the national energy transmission system in Romania, announced the entry into commercial operation of the 400 kV Reşiţa-Pancevo high-voltage line between Romania and Serbia.

"Thus, the 400 kV Reşiţa-Pancevo OHL becomes the 11th 400 kV interconnection line between Romania and neighboring countries, reaffirming Transelectrica's commitment to developing energy infrastructure and integrating the regional electricity market. The full commercial operation of the interconnection line between Reşiţa and Pancevo was achieved within the second stage of the project to build the 400 kV level in the Reşiţa Electric Transformer Station, a stage that will be fully completed by the end of the first quarter of this year," Transelectrica announced, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The transmission system operator also says that the 400 kV Reşiţa-Pancevo overhead power line makes a significant contribution to the consolidation of the National Power System and the network in South-Eastern Europe, respectively, it reduces cross-border congestion at the border between the two power systems, Romanian and Serbian, increases security in electricity supply, increases transfer capacity between Romania and Serbia, and improves energy exchanges at the regional level.

"At the same time, the 400 kV Reşiţa-Pancevo Overhead Power Line creates the technical and operational framework for connecting new consumers and producers of electricity to the grid. The 400 kV Reşiţa-Pancevo OHL has a total length of 131 kilometers, of which 63 kilometers are on Romanian territory."

In total, Romania's interconnection capacity with Serbia thus reaches 1,000 MW, well above the level of 600 MW from last fall.

(Photo source: 17s/Dreamstime.com)