Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 08:11
Real Estate

Romanian Govt. greenlights new edition of its guarantees program for mortgage loans

04 March 2022
Romania’s Government adopted on Wednesday, March 2, the changes to its “New Home” (formerly First Home) program, which offers state guarantees for mortgage loans taken by individuals.

The main change introduced this year is that the beneficiaries are obliged to get an insurance policy against all risks for the whole duration of the loans.

The state guarantees available this year under the program amount to RON 1.5 billion (EUR 300 mln), according to the Finance Ministry, News.ro reported.

The “New Home” 2022 state guarantees are provided for mortgage loans in local currency for the purchase of a single home. The maximum value of the loans that can be accessed under the program is EUR 66,500 - for homes with a maximum price of EUR 70,000 and a 5% down payment - and EUR 119,000 - for homes whose price is between EUR 70,000 and EUR 140,000, in which case the requested advance payment is 15%.

The program was launched in 2009, and the total state guarantees provided since then amounted to RON 29.9 bln (over EUR 6 bln).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
1

