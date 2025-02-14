Macro

Net wages in Romania up real 7.4% y/y in 2024

14 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net average wage in Romania rose by 13.4% y/y in 2024, or by 7.4% y/y in real terms – more than double the 3.4% y/y real advance in 2023, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

Besides robust consumer lending, this pushed the retail sales to an outstanding +8.6% y/y advance in 2024, up from +1.6% y/y in 2023. Private consumption is seen at +5.4% y/y in the year, accelerating from 3.0% in 2023 – but it is expected to slow down to +2.5% y/y in 2025 due to slower advance of households’ earnings.

In 2024, the tight labour market and wage hikes in the budgetary sector pushed up the average net wages to a rate not much slower compared to 2023 (+15.4% y/y), although the inflation eased more significantly from 10.4% in 2023 to 5.5% in 2024.

Expressed in euros, the average net wage in Romania increased by 12.7% y/y to EUR 1,045 in 2024.

In Q4, the net wage posted slightly lower annual growth rates yet still in the double-digit range: +12% y/y, compared to 13%-14% y/y in Q1-Q3 (nominal terms).

For 2025, the state forecasting body projects a slower (+6.1% y/y) advance in the average nominal wage, partly driven by the constant wages in the budgetary sector. This would still be above the predicted average inflation (+4.4% y/y), but the net advance in wages would decelerate significantly.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Net wages in Romania up real 7.4% y/y in 2024

14 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net average wage in Romania rose by 13.4% y/y in 2024, or by 7.4% y/y in real terms – more than double the 3.4% y/y real advance in 2023, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

Besides robust consumer lending, this pushed the retail sales to an outstanding +8.6% y/y advance in 2024, up from +1.6% y/y in 2023. Private consumption is seen at +5.4% y/y in the year, accelerating from 3.0% in 2023 – but it is expected to slow down to +2.5% y/y in 2025 due to slower advance of households’ earnings.

In 2024, the tight labour market and wage hikes in the budgetary sector pushed up the average net wages to a rate not much slower compared to 2023 (+15.4% y/y), although the inflation eased more significantly from 10.4% in 2023 to 5.5% in 2024.

Expressed in euros, the average net wage in Romania increased by 12.7% y/y to EUR 1,045 in 2024.

In Q4, the net wage posted slightly lower annual growth rates yet still in the double-digit range: +12% y/y, compared to 13%-14% y/y in Q1-Q3 (nominal terms).

For 2025, the state forecasting body projects a slower (+6.1% y/y) advance in the average nominal wage, partly driven by the constant wages in the budgetary sector. This would still be above the predicted average inflation (+4.4% y/y), but the net advance in wages would decelerate significantly.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 February 2025
Events
Tickets for Romania’s 2025 George Enescu Festival go on sale on February 15
14 February 2025
Macro
Inflation slightly down to 4.95% in Romania in January 2025
14 February 2025
Macro
Romania's economy sees modest growth of 0.9% in 2024
14 February 2025
Defense
Russian drone fragments found on Romanian territory as attacks on Ukraine continue
14 February 2025
Tech
UiPath closes Quality Assurance department in Romania as it migrates to automated testing
14 February 2025
Politics
Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan promises economic and social stability, fair elections in first public statement
13 February 2025
Culture
Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome hosts Brâncuși exhibition
13 February 2025
Culture
Writer Mircea Cărtărescu falls one vote short of Romanian Academy membership