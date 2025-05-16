Romania’s net wage up real 4.8% y/y in Q1

Romania’s average net wage increased by 9.8% y/y to RON 5,457 (EUR 1,097) in the first quarter of 2025, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

In real terms, the annual growth rate was 4.8% – significant in absolute terms but the weakest in seven quarters.

The net wage in Romania leaped up by 7.4% y/y in 2024.

Weaker growth in household income already surfaced in the private consumption figures, with retail sales rising by only 3.5% y/y in Q1, compared to an average 8.6% y/y surge in 2024.

