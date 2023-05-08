Romania was a net exporter of electricity in the first trimester (Q1) of 2023 due to reduced consumption and the electricity produced by renewables such as hydroelectric power stations and wind turbines, which compensated for the decreased production of coal plants.

Romania's total electricity production was over 10 TWh in January and February 2023, while net consumption was nearly 8.9 TWh, according to data from Transelectrica, the state-owned electricity transmission system operator, cited by Economica.net. Romania was a net exporter of electricity in the first two months of the year, with a positive export-import balance of nearly 1.2 TWh.

The same situation continued in March, according to Petrom data, the only notable energy producer that published financial and operational data for the first three months of 2023. According to the company's report, "based on the available data from the system operator, national electricity consumption decreased by 10% in Q1/23 compared to the same quarter of 2022, while national production increased by 4%, leading Romania to become a net exporter of electricity in Q1/23, from a net importer of electricity in Q1/22.”

Petrom operates the Brazi gas-powered power plant, the largest such unit in the country, with an 860 MW installed capacity. The plant is currently under scheduled maintenance.

According to Transelectrica, out of the 10 TWh of electricity produced in January and February, 1.8 TWh was produced by nuclear power, 2.8 TWh by hydroelectric power plants, 3.4 TWh in thermal power plants (of which 1.13 TWh in lignite-based plants and only 56 GWh in coal plants, the rest in gas plants), and almost 2 TWh in renewables, of which 1.74 TWh in wind power plants, 76 GWh in biomass plants, and 146 GWh in photovoltaic.

Romania’s energy system traditionally relied on coal plants over the first two months of the year, but this year wind plants were especially productive, providing more electricity. According to ANRE data, the installed capacity of coal power plants in Romania is 3,422 MW, while that of wind turbines is 3,014 MW.

(Photo source: Chernetskaya | Dreamstime.com)