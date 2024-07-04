One in three Romanian pupils fails math test in National Exam

The results obtained by the students participating in the National Examination exams at the end of the 8th grade, before the appeals, are weaker than last year. In Mathematics, approximately 31.3% of the candidates did not get passing grades of at least 5, while last year, the percentage was 24.6%.

The share of passing grades in the Romanian Language test was 77.6%.

The minister of education, Ligia Deca, sees some progress, however, because she compares them with the simulation grades – which are always lower than the actual exam.

Minister Deca added that this year, for the first time, at the National Examination, the papers were corrected entirely using the digitized assessment platform.

Overall, 7 out of 10 students (74.4%) enrolled in the National Examination exams obtained averages above 5, compared to 76.2% last year, according to official data published by the Ministry of Education and quoted by Bursa.ro.

In rural areas, 42.4% failed to obtain an average above 5, according to an Edupedu.ro analysis – the weakest results in 4 years.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)