Events

Public radio to broadcast this month all concerts conducted by Sergiu Celibidache in Romania

11 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radio România Muzical will broadcast, beginning November 13, eight recordings of the concerts conducted by Sergiu Celibidache in Romania.

The initiative comes in a month that also sees the release of the biopic The Yellow Tie, directed by the celebrated conductor’s son, and the launch of the volume Spațiul Celibidache (The Celibidache Space) by Stejărel Olaru.

Celibidache left Romania in 1938, at the age of 26, to study in Berlin. He returned to the country only 32 years later, in 1970, with the Swedish Radio Orchestra, where he had been the principal conductor since 1965. Five concerts with three different music programs were held at the Radio Hall in Bucharest in June 1970.

In January and May 1978, as well as in January 1979, he conducted the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a packed Romanian Athenaeum. The landmark recording of George Enescu’s Romanian Rhapsody op. 11 no. 1, an encore of the January 1978 concert, was produced at the time.

Celibidache also returned to Romania alongside the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, immediately after the 1989 Revolution. Between February 14 and February 17, 1990, four concerts with two different programs were held. The conductor had also brought aid trucks.

The concerts, from the archives of Radio România, will air on Thursdays and Fridays, beginning at 15:30. They will also be available on the Radio România Muzical website. More on the program here.

(Photo: Stokkete | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Public radio to broadcast this month all concerts conducted by Sergiu Celibidache in Romania

11 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radio România Muzical will broadcast, beginning November 13, eight recordings of the concerts conducted by Sergiu Celibidache in Romania.

The initiative comes in a month that also sees the release of the biopic The Yellow Tie, directed by the celebrated conductor’s son, and the launch of the volume Spațiul Celibidache (The Celibidache Space) by Stejărel Olaru.

Celibidache left Romania in 1938, at the age of 26, to study in Berlin. He returned to the country only 32 years later, in 1970, with the Swedish Radio Orchestra, where he had been the principal conductor since 1965. Five concerts with three different music programs were held at the Radio Hall in Bucharest in June 1970.

In January and May 1978, as well as in January 1979, he conducted the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a packed Romanian Athenaeum. The landmark recording of George Enescu’s Romanian Rhapsody op. 11 no. 1, an encore of the January 1978 concert, was produced at the time.

Celibidache also returned to Romania alongside the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, immediately after the 1989 Revolution. Between February 14 and February 17, 1990, four concerts with two different programs were held. The conductor had also brought aid trucks.

The concerts, from the archives of Radio România, will air on Thursdays and Fridays, beginning at 15:30. They will also be available on the Radio România Muzical website. More on the program here.

(Photo: Stokkete | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 November 2025
Defense
Romania’s Superior Council of Magistracy files criminal complaint against deputy PM over pension comments
11 November 2025
Agriculture
Romanian poultry producer Transavia announces EUR 150 million pet food plant
10 November 2025
Justice
Romania’s Constitutional Court issues detailed ruling on magistrates’ pensions law
10 November 2025
Society
Remains of last ruler of Moldavia brought back to Romania
07 November 2025
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats elect new leadership, only one candidate running for party leader
07 November 2025
Environment
Environment Ministry plans shift to real-time air quality reporting in Romania
07 November 2025
Justice
Update: Management of Romania’s steel plant Liberty Galați under investigation for tax evasion, embezzlement
07 November 2025
Defense
Defense minister says Romania is testing Merops anti-drone system