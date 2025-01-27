Analysis: Bucharest, Ilfov and Timiș lead Romania’s mortgage market in 2024

Bucharest, Ilfov, and Timiș emerged as the regions with the highest number of registered mortgages in Romania in 2024, followed by Iași and Constanța. According to an analysis conducted by online broker Ipotecare.ro and financial consultant and mortgage lending company SVN Credit Romania, roughly 86,600 mortgages were recorded nationwide last year, marking a 26.5% increase compared to 2023.

Iași, in eastern Romania, recorded the highest annual growth in mortgages, with a remarkable 107% surge, primarily attributed to the delayed registration of pre-sale agreements from previous years. Other notable increases were observed in Bihor (65%), Argeș (33.6%), and Brașov (33%).

Compared to the total number of home sales concluded last year in Romania, tabulated mortgages hold a share of 51%, according to SVN’s calculations based on statistics published by the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration. However, this figure includes refinancings, reconversions, restructurings, and personal loans secured by mortgages. Cash transactions still dominate the residential market.

“The mortgage market returned to an upward trend since the middle of last year, and we estimate that 2025 will accelerate the growth rhythm of the mortgage loans granted. A significant part of the financing institutions have already aligned their mortgage offers at a level below 5%/year in the fixed interest rates segment, a level that is attractive for those wishing to finance a home purchase,” said Alexandru Radulescu, managing partner SVN Romania | Credit & Financial Solutions.

According to him, the company expects sustained development in major regional hubs such as Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Brașov, and Iași, as well as in mid-sized cities.

Cluj registered an annual growth of 24.7% in mortgages, taking sixth place in the rankings. The high rate of savings in the region has led to a larger share of cash transactions compared to other parts of the country.

Other regions with significant mortgage activity include Brașov, Sibiu, and Bihor, with Argeș closing the top 10.

Mortgage loans worth EUR 8.2 billion were granted in total at a national level in the first 11 months of 2024, up 42% compared to the first 11 months of 2023. This total includes refinancings, conversions, transfers, and restructurings.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)