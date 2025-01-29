Business

Romania, Moldova apply for EUR 77 mln EU funds to finance road, railway infrastructure projects

29 January 2025

Romania has requested EUR 77 million of European funds to finance two infrastructure projects connecting Romania with the Republic of Moldova, namely the Albița - Leușeni Bridge, along with an access road, and the rehabilitation of the Roman - Iași - Frontieră - Ungheni railway, announced the Secretary of State for Transport Ionel Scrioșteanu, Economedia.ro reported.

Thus, Romania and the Republic of Moldova have submitted two joint funding applications under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) scheme.

The projects aim to develop cross-border road and rail infrastructure, both on the Romanian and Moldovan sides.

The first funded project is the Albita Bridge (RO) - Leuseni (MD), along with an 8 km access road, which involves the modernization and equipment of the Border Crossing Point. The total value is EUR 87.6 million, of which the EU funding would be 50%. The CEF support requested by the Romanian beneficiary is EUR 17 million.

The second project aims to rehabilitate the Roman - Iași - Border - Ungheni railway. The total value of the project is EUR 67.6 million, of which EU funding is 50%. CEF support for the Romanian beneficiary is EUR 30.2 million.





