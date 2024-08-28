Politics

Romania’s minister of family hospitalized after car accident

28 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Natalia Intotero, Romania’s minister of family, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, August 27, after being involved in a car accident on national road 7, in Vâlcea county. The vehicle she was in overturned after being hit by another car.

Intotero was initially taken to the Emergency County Hospital in Râmnicu Vâlcea for medical investigations. She reportedly suffered a thoraco-abdominal trauma, according to doctors quoted by Digi24.

Minister Intotero announced later the same day that she was fine and thanked the medical team who intervened at the scene of the accident and the staff from the Ambulance Service and Vâlcea County Hospital.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu also visited Natalia Intotero at the hospital on Wednesday.

The police are conducting investigations to establish the exact cause of the traffic accident.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Malina Norocea)

Normal
Politics

Romania’s minister of family hospitalized after car accident

28 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Natalia Intotero, Romania’s minister of family, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, August 27, after being involved in a car accident on national road 7, in Vâlcea county. The vehicle she was in overturned after being hit by another car.

Intotero was initially taken to the Emergency County Hospital in Râmnicu Vâlcea for medical investigations. She reportedly suffered a thoraco-abdominal trauma, according to doctors quoted by Digi24.

Minister Intotero announced later the same day that she was fine and thanked the medical team who intervened at the scene of the accident and the staff from the Ambulance Service and Vâlcea County Hospital.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu also visited Natalia Intotero at the hospital on Wednesday.

The police are conducting investigations to establish the exact cause of the traffic accident.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Malina Norocea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 August 2024
Entertainment
Romanian pop-rock band Hara among InterContinental Music Awards 2024 winners
28 August 2024
Society
Romania will not tax pensions under EUR 600
28 August 2024
Macro
Romania goes up to become Germany's 16th biggest trade partner
28 August 2024
Agriculture
EU significantly reduces estimates for Romania's corn production
28 August 2024
Real Estate
German Miele Group to open assembly unit in VGP Park Brașov
27 August 2024
Education
Romanian cycles from London to Pitești to promote STEAM education and raise funds for Science Festival
27 August 2024
Travel
US ambassador discovers rural Transylvania during three-day hike on Romania’s Via Transilvanica
27 August 2024
Transport
Works at new subway line to airport bring changes to public transport routes in northern Bucharest