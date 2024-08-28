Romania’s minister of family hospitalized after car accident

Natalia Intotero, Romania’s minister of family, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, August 27, after being involved in a car accident on national road 7, in Vâlcea county. The vehicle she was in overturned after being hit by another car.

Intotero was initially taken to the Emergency County Hospital in Râmnicu Vâlcea for medical investigations. She reportedly suffered a thoraco-abdominal trauma, according to doctors quoted by Digi24.

Minister Intotero announced later the same day that she was fine and thanked the medical team who intervened at the scene of the accident and the staff from the Ambulance Service and Vâlcea County Hospital.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu also visited Natalia Intotero at the hospital on Wednesday.

The police are conducting investigations to establish the exact cause of the traffic accident.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Malina Norocea)