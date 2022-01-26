Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 08:21
Business

CMS: Romania's M&A market has become more sophisticated

26 January 2022
The volume of mergers and acquisitions in Romania reached 195 deals in 2021, the highest count in the past decade - a sign that may be interpreted as reflecting a higher degree of sophistication of smaller-sized investors and entrepreneurs that resort to modern financial management tools.

Indeed, the median average size of the M&A deals last year dropped to EUR 7.3 mln, the smallest in the past decade, according to the CMS Emerging Europe M&A Report.

On the downside, the value of the M&A market - often impacted by a handful of large-sized deals, some of them reflecting a mere change of foreign owners - shrank to levels not seen since 2016. There were only four transactions in Romania last year with a value of over EUR 100 mln, the lowest number of large-sized deals in recent years.

"The M&A market has become more sophisticated and very attractive for a large and diverse number of buyers and sellers, offering more complex investment and financing solutions," commented Horea Popescu, managing partner of CMS Romania and coordinator of corporate M&A practice for Central and Eastern Europe within the CMS, Ziarul Financiar reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Normal
 

