CMS: Romania's M&A market has become more sophisticated

The volume of mergers and acquisitions in Romania reached 195 deals in 2021, the highest count in the past decade - a sign that may be interpreted as reflecting a higher degree of sophistication of smaller-sized investors and entrepreneurs that resort to modern financial management tools.

Indeed, the median average size of the M&A deals last year dropped to EUR 7.3 mln, the smallest in the past decade, according to the CMS Emerging Europe M&A Report.

On the downside, the value of the M&A market - often impacted by a handful of large-sized deals, some of them reflecting a mere change of foreign owners - shrank to levels not seen since 2016. There were only four transactions in Romania last year with a value of over EUR 100 mln, the lowest number of large-sized deals in recent years.

"The M&A market has become more sophisticated and very attractive for a large and diverse number of buyers and sellers, offering more complex investment and financing solutions," commented Horea Popescu, managing partner of CMS Romania and coordinator of corporate M&A practice for Central and Eastern Europe within the CMS, Ziarul Financiar reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)