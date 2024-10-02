Romania claims gold, silver medals at Paraclimbing World Cup in Italy

The National Paraclimbing Team took Romania to the podium at the World Cup hosted by Arco, Italy, from September 25-29, claiming two gold medals and one silver.

Romania’s team consisted of nine athletes, three of whom secured medals. Răzvan Nedu won gold in the B2 category, Cosmin Candoi also claimed gold in the B3 category, while Liviu Matei took the AU3 silver.

Meanwhile, Daniel Andrei finished the B3 competition in fourth place, Ștefan Dogaru ranked 11th in the RP3 category, Florin Herciu ended the AL2 competition in 16th place, Maria Herciu was 10th in the RP1 category, Adriana Tofan ranked 4th in the B1 category, and Andrei Petraru took the 13th spot in the RP1 competition.

The Climb Again Association, the coordinator of the Romanian paraclimbing team, is a non-governmental organization affiliated with the Romanian Mountaineering and Climbing Federation (FRAE), founded and led by Claudiu Miu, former Balkan climbing champion. Since 2014, it has been organizing free sessions of climbing therapy, physical therapy, and psychological counseling for children and young people with disabilities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Climb Again)