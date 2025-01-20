Sports

Romania secures 35 medals at IISA 6th Ice Swimming World Championship

20 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania won 35 medals at the IISA 6th Ice Swimming World Championship held between January 13-19 in Molveno, Italy.

Eight of the medals were won in the overall rankings, of which two gold, two silver, and four bronze. Another 27 medals were earned in the age category rankings - ten gold, nine silver, and eight bronze.

"Romania has once again demonstrated that it remains one of the strongest teams in this discipline. [...] More and more countries we compete with on equal terms, such as France, Germany, and Poland, are funded by specialized federations, while in Romania ice swimming is still not officially recognized as a sport branch," said Paul Georgescu, the president of the Romanian Open and Ice Water Swimming Association, in a post on Facebook.

The event, organized by the International Ice Swimming Association, brought together athletes from 35 countries. The Romanian team was composed of 20 athletes, both professionals and amateurs, aged between 17 and 52. 

Ice swimming involves swimming in water with a temperature below 5 degrees Celsius, wearing only a silicone cap, a pair of goggles, and a standard swimming suit. The Association, founded in 2009, has established a comprehensive set of safety rules for athletes, and official competitions also result in world records. 

Currently, the association has members in 73 countries. Over half of them, including Romania, have swimmers who have completed at least one kilometer. The association's goal is to introduce ice swimming into the category of Winter Olympic sports.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Paul Georgescu on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romania secures 35 medals at IISA 6th Ice Swimming World Championship

20 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania won 35 medals at the IISA 6th Ice Swimming World Championship held between January 13-19 in Molveno, Italy.

Eight of the medals were won in the overall rankings, of which two gold, two silver, and four bronze. Another 27 medals were earned in the age category rankings - ten gold, nine silver, and eight bronze.

"Romania has once again demonstrated that it remains one of the strongest teams in this discipline. [...] More and more countries we compete with on equal terms, such as France, Germany, and Poland, are funded by specialized federations, while in Romania ice swimming is still not officially recognized as a sport branch," said Paul Georgescu, the president of the Romanian Open and Ice Water Swimming Association, in a post on Facebook.

The event, organized by the International Ice Swimming Association, brought together athletes from 35 countries. The Romanian team was composed of 20 athletes, both professionals and amateurs, aged between 17 and 52. 

Ice swimming involves swimming in water with a temperature below 5 degrees Celsius, wearing only a silicone cap, a pair of goggles, and a standard swimming suit. The Association, founded in 2009, has established a comprehensive set of safety rules for athletes, and official competitions also result in world records. 

Currently, the association has members in 73 countries. Over half of them, including Romania, have swimmers who have completed at least one kilometer. The association's goal is to introduce ice swimming into the category of Winter Olympic sports.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Paul Georgescu on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 January 2025
Politics
ECHR rejects Călin Georgescu’s request to suspend Romanian top court’s decision to cancel presidential elections
21 January 2025
Society
Survey: Most Romanians want their country to head West, oppose Ro-Exit idea
21 January 2025
Culture
Romanian Radu Jude’s latest feature film competes at 2025 Berlin Film Festival
21 January 2025
Startup
.lumen closes EUR 5 million round led by Catalyst Romania
21 January 2025
Politics
Calin Georgescu heads poll for Romanian president, with Crin Antonescu as main challenger
21 January 2025
Energy
Romania wins EUR 256 mln arbitration with solar parks investors
21 January 2025
Business
China's Haier closes down EUR 70 mln refrigerator factory in Romania
21 January 2025
Politics
Romanian president, PM congratulate Donald Trump on returning to the White House