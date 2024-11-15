Romania’s “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” National Chamber Choir, conducted by Anna Ungureanu, will be in Luxembourg and Belgium, as part of the “Bridges Across Europe/Punți peste Europa” European tour, where it will perform five extraordinary concerts.

The performances will take place between November 20 and 25, with the help of the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Embassy in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Romanian Embassy in Belgium, the Romanian Cultural Institute, and the Romanian Cultural Institute in Brussels.

On November 20, the Madrigal Choir will perform an extraordinary concert at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg, marking its return to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg after more than three decades.

From November 21 to November 25, the Madrigal Choir will be in Belgium – in Brussels, Bruges, and Antwerp – where it will present no fewer than four extraordinary concerts in some of the most beautiful and impressive cathedrals, churches, museums, and concert venues.

With the occasion, the Madrigal Choir will launch its new cultural diplomacy album, “National Anthems of the European Union Member States,” in Brussels. This album conveys a message of support for the construction and identity of today’s European Union.

The Madrigal Choir will also donate two historical costumes to the Educational Department of the Royal Museums of Art and History in Belgium.

The concerts are part of the European tour “Bridges Across Europe/Punți peste Europa,” which also includes two extraordinary concerts titled “The European Dream” held on November 13 and 14 in Chişinău. These events reiterate support for the European trajectory of the Republic of Moldova.

Founded in Bucharest in 1963 by the legendary musician and conductor Marin Constantin (1925–2011), the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” has become a landmark in national and international musical life and cultural diplomacy. In 2023, celebrating its 60th anniversary, the choir completed its sixth US tour, performing at the US Congress, as well as in major concert halls and grand cathedrals in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Seattle.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Madrigal)