Events

Romania’s Madrigal choir to tour in Luxemburg, Belgium

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” National Chamber Choir, conducted by Anna Ungureanu, will be in Luxembourg and Belgium, as part of the “Bridges Across Europe/Punți peste Europa” European tour, where it will perform five extraordinary concerts.

The performances will take place between November 20 and 25, with the help of  the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Embassy in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Romanian Embassy in Belgium, the Romanian Cultural Institute, and the Romanian Cultural Institute in Brussels. 

On November 20, the Madrigal Choir will perform an extraordinary concert at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg, marking its return to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg after more than three decades. 

From November 21 to November 25, the Madrigal Choir will be in Belgium – in Brussels, Bruges, and Antwerp – where it will present no fewer than four extraordinary concerts in some of the most beautiful and impressive cathedrals, churches, museums, and concert venues. 

With the occasion, the Madrigal Choir will launch its new cultural diplomacy album, “National Anthems of the European Union Member States,” in Brussels. This album conveys a message of support for the construction and identity of today’s European Union. 

The Madrigal Choir will also donate two historical costumes to the Educational Department of the Royal Museums of Art and History in Belgium. 

The concerts are part of the European tour “Bridges Across Europe/Punți peste Europa,” which also includes two extraordinary concerts titled “The European Dream” held on November 13 and 14 in Chişinău. These events reiterate support for the European trajectory of the Republic of Moldova. 

Founded in Bucharest in 1963 by the legendary musician and conductor Marin Constantin (1925–2011), the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” has become a landmark in national and international musical life and cultural diplomacy. In 2023, celebrating its 60th anniversary, the choir completed its sixth US tour, performing at the US Congress, as well as in major concert halls and grand cathedrals in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Seattle. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Madrigal)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Romania’s Madrigal choir to tour in Luxemburg, Belgium

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” National Chamber Choir, conducted by Anna Ungureanu, will be in Luxembourg and Belgium, as part of the “Bridges Across Europe/Punți peste Europa” European tour, where it will perform five extraordinary concerts.

The performances will take place between November 20 and 25, with the help of  the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Embassy in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Romanian Embassy in Belgium, the Romanian Cultural Institute, and the Romanian Cultural Institute in Brussels. 

On November 20, the Madrigal Choir will perform an extraordinary concert at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg, marking its return to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg after more than three decades. 

From November 21 to November 25, the Madrigal Choir will be in Belgium – in Brussels, Bruges, and Antwerp – where it will present no fewer than four extraordinary concerts in some of the most beautiful and impressive cathedrals, churches, museums, and concert venues. 

With the occasion, the Madrigal Choir will launch its new cultural diplomacy album, “National Anthems of the European Union Member States,” in Brussels. This album conveys a message of support for the construction and identity of today’s European Union. 

The Madrigal Choir will also donate two historical costumes to the Educational Department of the Royal Museums of Art and History in Belgium. 

The concerts are part of the European tour “Bridges Across Europe/Punți peste Europa,” which also includes two extraordinary concerts titled “The European Dream” held on November 13 and 14 in Chişinău. These events reiterate support for the European trajectory of the Republic of Moldova. 

Founded in Bucharest in 1963 by the legendary musician and conductor Marin Constantin (1925–2011), the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” has become a landmark in national and international musical life and cultural diplomacy. In 2023, celebrating its 60th anniversary, the choir completed its sixth US tour, performing at the US Congress, as well as in major concert halls and grand cathedrals in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Seattle. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Madrigal)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 November 2024
Culture
Volunteer postmen document old houses in southern Romania within cultural project
15 November 2024
Startup
Deloitte: Romania’s Questo, Steepsoft AI and Ascendia among fastest-growing tech startups in Central Europe
15 November 2024
Brasov
Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Brașov ahead of ski season
15 November 2024
Environment
European Commission takes Romania, Bulgaria to court for failing to treat wastewater
15 November 2024
Politics
Romania's interior minister expects progress on full Schengen accession after November 22 talk with Karner
15 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romgaz floats its 5-year, 4.75% EUR 500 mln FX bond at Bucharest Exchange
15 November 2024
Macro
Romania's GDP up 0.9% y/y in Jan-Sep, negative base effects expected for Q4
15 November 2024
Society
Two more Romanians confirmed dead after devastating floods in Spain, no more missing