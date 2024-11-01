Macro

Romania lifts 2024 public borrowing plan to accommodate wider deficit

01 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Finance in Romania revised the gross borrowing requirement from RON 217 billion to RON 235 billion, according to documents consulted by Profit.ro

Initially, Romania planned RON 181 billion gross loan borrowing requirements in line with 5%-of-GDP public deficit this year - while the gap is now estimated at some 7.9% of GDP.

The decision to increase the borrowing cap was announced in the context in which the Treasury reached the RON 217 billion limit with the October loans, and the budget deficit indicated in the fiscal-structural plan sent to the European Commission is 7.9% of GDP (in ESA terms), above the level of 6.9% previously targeted. 

The amount of RON 235 billion should be enough to cover the debt that is coming due, as well as the budget deficit of 7.9% of GDP (cash terms). 

However, the cash deficit could exceed even this level, and the current Government could decide to borrow in advance for the following year as well, considering the elections and the change of the executive expected for the second half of December.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania lifts 2024 public borrowing plan to accommodate wider deficit

01 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Finance in Romania revised the gross borrowing requirement from RON 217 billion to RON 235 billion, according to documents consulted by Profit.ro

Initially, Romania planned RON 181 billion gross loan borrowing requirements in line with 5%-of-GDP public deficit this year - while the gap is now estimated at some 7.9% of GDP.

The decision to increase the borrowing cap was announced in the context in which the Treasury reached the RON 217 billion limit with the October loans, and the budget deficit indicated in the fiscal-structural plan sent to the European Commission is 7.9% of GDP (in ESA terms), above the level of 6.9% previously targeted. 

The amount of RON 235 billion should be enough to cover the debt that is coming due, as well as the budget deficit of 7.9% of GDP (cash terms). 

However, the cash deficit could exceed even this level, and the current Government could decide to borrow in advance for the following year as well, considering the elections and the change of the executive expected for the second half of December.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2024
Environment
Bucharest’s green belt starts taking shape while initiators move to extend project nationwide
01 November 2024
Society
Missing Romanian citizen found dead after flood in eastern Spain
01 November 2024
Business
Vodafone joins Digi in taking over mobile arm of Greek OTE in Romania
31 October 2024
Business
More than half of Romanians plan to make purchases during Black Friday 2024
31 October 2024
Education
University of Cambridge adds Romanian language to its educational offer, ministry says
31 October 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential elections rocked by allegations of bot farms used to influence voters
31 October 2024
Tech
Romanian experiment ready for launch to the International Space Station
31 October 2024
Society
Romanian citizens reported missing in Spain after devastating floods