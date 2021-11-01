Romania’s legally resident population at end-July down 0.4% YoY

Romania’s legally resident population as of July 2021 was 22.047 million persons, decreasing by 0.4% as against July 1, 2020, the statistics office INS announced.

The urban and female population are in the majority (56.3%, respectively 51.2%).

The phenomenon of demographic ageing has increased, the elderly population of 65 years old and over exceeding the young population of 0‐14 years with 621,000 persons (3.835 million vs 3.214 million persons).

The legally resident population (different from the resident population) represents the number of persons with Romanian citizenship and domicile on the territory of Romania. It can include emigrants as well.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)