Defense

Romanian lawmakers give final nod to USD 6 bln contract for F-35 fleet

14 November 2024

Romania's Senate has approved a USD 6 billion bill to purchase 32 F-35 fighter jets, engines, ammunition, and logistical support, securing 76 votes in favour. 

This final parliamentary approval advances the bill to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation unless contested at the Constitutional Court. 

Under the terms, the aircraft delivery is expected by 2031, with funding sourced from Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) budget or through US-backed loans and guarantees, according to Europa Libera

Previously, the Romanian Parliament and the US State Department had endorsed the transaction, and on November 12, the lower chamber adopted the draft law in an emergency session with 195 votes in favour.

Romanian authorities can now issue "Letter of Offer and Acceptance" contracts to the F-35 manufacturer, and the agreement includes industrial cooperation for technology transfers involving Romanian defence firms.

"This commitment underscores our strong bilateral ties and Romania's role as a regional security leader. The F-35s will boost Romania's air defence and NATO interoperability," remarked US Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec in September.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Luca Luigi Chiaretti/Dreamstime.com)

