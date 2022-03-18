Romania's largest exporters to Russia: Dacia, P&G, Makita

Romania exported about EUR 1 bln worth of goods and services to Russia last year, according to Ziarul Financiar daily's calculations based on data from the statistics office INS. The data on the largest local exporters to this market illustrates that Romania supplies mainly finished or processed products, goods with a high added value to Russia.

The car manufacturer Dacia is the largest local exporter to the Russian market.

The list of the largest exporters also includes Detergenti SA, the company through which the American group P&G operates the production activity in Romania where it produces shampoos and detergent capsules, the manufacturer of power-driven hand tools Makita and pharma company Actavis.

Neither P&G officials nor most of the other top 20 players, including OMV Petrom or Philips Orastie (factory of espresso and oral hygiene products), answered Ziarul Financiar's inquiry about the value of the exports.

The only company that responded to ZF's request and disclosed the value of exports to Russia is Chimcomplex, the group that ranks 16th in the top of exporters.

"Chimcomplex's sales to customers in Russia represent less than 1% of the company's total sales, namely RON 22 mln (EUR 4.5 mln) in 2021," the company said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hyotographics/Dreamstime.com)