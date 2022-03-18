Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 08:10
Business

Romania's largest exporters to Russia: Dacia, P&G, Makita

18 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania exported about EUR 1 bln worth of goods and services to Russia last year, according to Ziarul Financiar daily's calculations based on data from the statistics office INS. The data on the largest local exporters to this market illustrates that Romania supplies mainly finished or processed products, goods with a high added value to Russia.

The car manufacturer Dacia is the largest local exporter to the Russian market.

The list of the largest exporters also includes Detergenti SA, the company through which the American group P&G operates the production activity in Romania where it produces shampoos and detergent capsules, the manufacturer of power-driven hand tools Makita and pharma company Actavis.

Neither P&G officials nor most of the other top 20 players, including OMV Petrom or Philips Orastie (factory of espresso and oral hygiene products), answered Ziarul Financiar's inquiry about the value of the exports.

The only company that responded to ZF's request and disclosed the value of exports to Russia is Chimcomplex, the group that ranks 16th in the top of exporters.

"Chimcomplex's sales to customers in Russia represent less than 1% of the company's total sales, namely RON 22 mln (EUR 4.5 mln) in 2021," the company said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hyotographics/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 08:48
08 March 2022
Politics
Romania on Russia’s list of “unfriendly countries”
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 08:10
Business

Romania's largest exporters to Russia: Dacia, P&G, Makita

18 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania exported about EUR 1 bln worth of goods and services to Russia last year, according to Ziarul Financiar daily's calculations based on data from the statistics office INS. The data on the largest local exporters to this market illustrates that Romania supplies mainly finished or processed products, goods with a high added value to Russia.

The car manufacturer Dacia is the largest local exporter to the Russian market.

The list of the largest exporters also includes Detergenti SA, the company through which the American group P&G operates the production activity in Romania where it produces shampoos and detergent capsules, the manufacturer of power-driven hand tools Makita and pharma company Actavis.

Neither P&G officials nor most of the other top 20 players, including OMV Petrom or Philips Orastie (factory of espresso and oral hygiene products), answered Ziarul Financiar's inquiry about the value of the exports.

The only company that responded to ZF's request and disclosed the value of exports to Russia is Chimcomplex, the group that ranks 16th in the top of exporters.

"Chimcomplex's sales to customers in Russia represent less than 1% of the company's total sales, namely RON 22 mln (EUR 4.5 mln) in 2021," the company said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hyotographics/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 08:48
08 March 2022
Politics
Romania on Russia’s list of “unfriendly countries”
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions