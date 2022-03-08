Romania on Russia’s list of “unfriendly countries”

The Government of the Russian Federation has approved on Monday, February 7, a list of foreign states and territories that “commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies, and citizens,” as a reaction to the overwhelming international condemnation of its war in Ukraine.

As a European Union member state, Romania is on the list that includes all those countries that imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of the military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, Tass.com reported.

According to this decree, Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles. The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding RUB 10 mln per month (or a similar amount in foreign currency).

In the case of Romania, being placed on the list is most likely a rather symbolic gesture since the country is not a known creditor of Russia.

(Photo: Pixabay)

