Romania’s labour market sees job supply drop in 2024 amid economic challenges

Romania’s labour market experienced a decline in job postings in 2024 compared to 2023 and 2022, reflecting global economic headwinds and companies’ cost-optimisation efforts after years of significant expansion and recruitment across industries, according to an analysis by online recruitment platform bestjobs.

A total of 270,000 jobs were advertised this year, with the steepest declines recorded in the IT&C sector (down 21%), followed by Production/Logistics (down 7%) and Finance/Accounting (down 6%), Ziarul Financiar reported.

Despite the overall decline, Sales jobs accounted for 23% of total active postings on bestjobs, followed by Finance/Accounting (10%), Engineering (9%), Production/Logistics (8%), and Construction/Installations (8%). Job availability in the Construction and Retail sectors remained stable compared to the previous year.

Geographically, job postings were most concentrated in Bucharest & Ilfov, followed by Timiş, Braşov, Cluj, and Prahova, highlighting continued regional imbalances in employment opportunities.

(Photo source: Supattra Suparit/Dreamstime.com)