Romania resumes consular services in Odesa through itinerant office

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced the resumption of consular activities in Odesa through an itinerant format, as part of efforts to reopen the Romanian Consulate General and provide consular assistance and protection to Romanian citizens in the region.

Thus, between October 16 and 28, an interim chargé d’affaires is conducting the first itinerant consulate session in Odesa. The consular services are temporarily provided at the Premier Hotel until all logistical and administrative arrangements for the full reopening of the consulate are completed, the ministry said.

During this period, Romanian citizens in the Odesa region will be able to access a range of consular services, including assistance and protection. The interim chargé d’affaires will also meet with representatives of local and regional authorities to coordinate steps toward reopening the consulate, as well as with members of the Romanian community and local associations.

Depending on the security situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to continue operating the itinerant consulate in Odesa on a monthly basis until the consulate becomes fully operational. The next itinerant session is scheduled for November 15–30.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)