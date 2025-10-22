Politics

Romania resumes consular services in Odesa through itinerant office

22 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced the resumption of consular activities in Odesa through an itinerant format, as part of efforts to reopen the Romanian Consulate General and provide consular assistance and protection to Romanian citizens in the region.

Thus, between October 16 and 28, an interim chargé d’affaires is conducting the first itinerant consulate session in Odesa. The consular services are temporarily provided at the Premier Hotel until all logistical and administrative arrangements for the full reopening of the consulate are completed, the ministry said.

During this period, Romanian citizens in the Odesa region will be able to access a range of consular services, including assistance and protection. The interim chargé d’affaires will also meet with representatives of local and regional authorities to coordinate steps toward reopening the consulate, as well as with members of the Romanian community and local associations.

Depending on the security situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to continue operating the itinerant consulate in Odesa on a monthly basis until the consulate becomes fully operational. The next itinerant session is scheduled for November 15–30.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Politics

Romania resumes consular services in Odesa through itinerant office

22 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced the resumption of consular activities in Odesa through an itinerant format, as part of efforts to reopen the Romanian Consulate General and provide consular assistance and protection to Romanian citizens in the region.

Thus, between October 16 and 28, an interim chargé d’affaires is conducting the first itinerant consulate session in Odesa. The consular services are temporarily provided at the Premier Hotel until all logistical and administrative arrangements for the full reopening of the consulate are completed, the ministry said.

During this period, Romanian citizens in the Odesa region will be able to access a range of consular services, including assistance and protection. The interim chargé d’affaires will also meet with representatives of local and regional authorities to coordinate steps toward reopening the consulate, as well as with members of the Romanian community and local associations.

Depending on the security situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to continue operating the itinerant consulate in Odesa on a monthly basis until the consulate becomes fully operational. The next itinerant session is scheduled for November 15–30.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 October 2025
Healthcare
Romanian president Nicușor Dan promulgates law requiring panic buttons in hospital rooms
22 October 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors uncover false intelligence officer recruiting reservists for alleged missions
22 October 2025
Transport
Over 7% of road traffic deaths in the EU took place in Romania in 2024
22 October 2025
Politics
Governing coalition agrees on date for Bucharest mayoral elections
22 October 2025
Energy
Romania’s Transelectrica kicks off construction works on two major power lines
21 October 2025
Transport
Update: Romania’s main railway operator CFR cancels roughly 70 routes nationwide due to debt
21 October 2025
Justice
Romanian Intelligence Service stops Russian-backed sabotage attempt in Bucharest
21 October 2025
Justice
Causes of deadly blast at Bucharest apartment building still not clear, prosecutors say