Romania and Israel in talks for closer ties in defense, food industries

Economic missions made up of representatives of Israeli companies will visit Romania in September-November to evaluate the potential for importing Romanian food goods and the investment opportunities in the defense industry, Romanian minister of economy Radu Oprea announced after visiting Israel as part of the Romanian government's delegation.

"We have identified two priority directions: the defense industry and agri-food products; in the case of the defense industry, there is interest on the part of companies from Israel to invest and transfer technology to Romania, and in the case of agri-food products, there is interest in importing to Israel," minister Oprea said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

According to him, Israel will remove the barriers it raises in front of European (and thus Romanian) exports.

The two sides also identified other areas with robust potential for the countries' cooperation: IT/cyber security, tourism, but also communications and information technology – with an emphasis on collaboration between Start-Ups in technology, including research and development of new products.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)