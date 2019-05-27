Gold and silver for Romanian students at the International Informatics Olympiad in Teams

The team of the “Tudor Vianu” National College of Informatics in Bucharest and that of the Prahova County Center of Excellence, Romania’s representatives at the 3rd International Informatics Olympiad in Teams, won the gold and silver medals, the Romanian Ministry of Education informed.

The Olympiad was held in Moscow between May 20 and May 24.

The team of the Informatics College in Bucharest, which won gold, was composed of Ovidiu Răzvan Hârșan, Ştefan Manolache, Alexandru Petrescu, Ioan Cristian Pop and Andra Elena Mircea (reserve), all students in the 12th grade. Meanwhile, the team of the Prahova County Center of Excellence, which won bronze, was composed of students Maria Alexa Tudose, Ioan Alexandru Ilaşi, Matei-Costin Banu, Theodor-Ștefan Cristea, and Andrei Onuț.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)