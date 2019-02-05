Romanian students win gold, silver medals at Chemistry Olympiad in Russia

Romanian students have won three gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal at the 53rd edition of the Mendeleev International Chemistry Olympiad, Edupedu.ro reported. The event took place between April 21 and April 27 in in Sankt-Petersburg, Russia.

The Romanian winners of the gold medals are: Ana Florescu Ciobotaru, a student at the International Informatics High School in Bucharest; Mircea Raul Bodrogean, a student at the International Informatics High School in Bucharest; and Emeric Claudiu Ardelean, a student at the Gheorghe Șincai National College in Baia Mare. The winners of the silver medals are: Tudor Lile, a student at the Moise Nicoară National College in Arad; and Teodora Stan, a student at the International Informatics High School in Bucharest. The bronze medal went to Sandra Saade, a student at the Iași National College.

The Romanian team, coordinated by professors Daniela Bogdan and Mihaela Matache, took part in the competition alongside 152 students coming from 28 countries.

The countries that sent students at the competition were Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, China, Croatia, Estonia, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Syria, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Hungary, and Uzbekistan.

The competition was organized by the Chemistry Department of the State University in Moscow, the Chemistry Institute of the State University of Sankt-Petersburg, Andrei Melnichenko Foundation and Eurochem.

(Opening photo: Pixabay; Photos of the Romanian students: 53rd International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad Facebook Page)

