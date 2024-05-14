Inflation falls below 6% in Romania in April

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 5.9% in April from 6.6% the month before and 7.2% in February, according to the official report released by the statistics institute INS on Tuesday, May 14. According to Biziday.ro, the 5.9% value has not been recorded in Romania since August 2021.

The inflation rate from the beginning of the year (April 2024 to December 2023) was 2.4%, INS said.

Food prices increased by slightly over 2% in April 2024 vs April 2023, while non-food goods got 7.17% more expensive, and services tariffs rose by roughly 10%.

Among foods, the biggest year-on-year price increases were recorded for canned fruit (10.78%), beef (9.25%), and beer (8.97%). When it comes to non-food goods, detergents remained the star of price increases with 25.64%, followed by medicines (23.86%).

The increase in services tariffs was mainly influenced by a 26.25% hike in postal services.

