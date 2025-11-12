Romania’s industrial and logistics rental transactions rise 64% y/y in January–September

The total volume of rental transactions involving industrial and logistics spaces in Romania reached nearly 640,000 square metres in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 64% year-on-year increase, according to data published by Colliers. The data covers only officially reported public transactions.

Romania’s logistics market currently totals about 8 million square metres of modern facilities. Colliers estimates that this area could double in the coming years to reach the level of other Central and Eastern European countries.

The country’s occupancy rate of 90%, according to Eurostat, remains below the EU average, leaving room for further development without generating market imbalances.

Relative to population, Romania has around 420 square metres of modern logistics space per 1,000 inhabitants, considerably behind Poland (973 square metres), Hungary (617 square metres), and the Czech Republic, which leads the region with 1,165 square metres per 1,000 inhabitants.

Bucharest and its surrounding areas accounted for almost 70% of all transactions in the period, contributing to what could be a record year for the local logistics market. This trend, Colliers noted, contrasts with the sector’s long-term pattern of development outside the capital.

The northeast and southeast regions recorded the fastest growth, albeit from smaller bases, supported by new infrastructure projects and rising investment in manufacturing and logistics services.

Retail expansion was a major driver behind the surge, Colliers said. The logistics and third-party logistics (3PL) segment generated around 45% of total demand, followed by retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Many logistics firms work for large retailers, highlighting domestic consumption as the main growth engine.

Leases for production purposes declined to just 13% of total demand, nearly half the average share seen in recent years. Even so, Colliers reported increasing interest from Asian companies seeking production space in Romania.

(Photo source: Matusciac/Dreamstime.com)