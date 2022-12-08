Social

Over 8 out of 10 households in Romania have access to the internet, official statistics say

08 December 2022
In 2022, more than 8 out of 10 households in Romania (82.1%) have access to the internet at home, according to recent data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS). This represents an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to the year before.

88.6% of households in urban areas are connected to the internet, 14.9 percentage points more than the share of 73.7% of rural households.

By regions, the internet connection was more widespread in households in the Bucharest-Ilfov region (more than 9 out of 10 families have access to the internet at home), followed by the Center (85.2%) and North-West (85.0%) regions. The lowest shares are recorded by the North-East (76.6%), South-Muntenia (77.5%), and South-East (78.4%) regions.

According to the same report, 89.7% of the people aged between 16 and 74 have used the internet at least once (up from 88.6% in 2021), of which 95.4% in the last three months. Among current users, 69.2% use the internet several times a day, and 21.1% once daily or almost every day.

The proportion of men who use or have ever used the internet is slightly higher than that of women: 90.0% versus 89.3%, the same source said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

