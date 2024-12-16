Sports

Romania to host 2025 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championship

16 December 2024

Romania will host the 2025 Junior Swimming World Championships, according to a recent announcement made by the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation.

The competition will take place in Otopeni, near Bucharest, at the Swimming Sports Complex, from August 19 to 24. Over 600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the best junior swimmers in the world, are expected to participate. 

"We are proud and excited that Romania has been chosen to organize the Junior World Championships, a prestigious competition that will bring together the most talented young swimmers from around the world,” said Camelia Potec, president of the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation.

The six-day competition will take place at the Aquatics Complex, a facility purpose-built for hosting world-class international swimming events with a 2,400-seating capacity.

“This announcement recognizes Romania's efforts to develop this sport and the passion with which we have been promoting swimming. We are ready to deliver an unforgettable spectacle, as we did during the 2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships, and to show the world that Romania can host world-class events!" she added.

This year’s edition of the competition took place in Alghero, Italy, and was dominated by the United States, which secured the top spot.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRNPM on Facebook)

