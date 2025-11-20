US Major General Matthew J. Van Wagenen receives Romania’s ‘Military Virtue’ order

President Nicușor Dan has signed a decree awarding Major General Matthew J. Van Wagenen one of Romania’s highest military honors, the “Military Virtue” Order, Knight rank, the Presidency announced on Wednesday, November 19.

The decoration recognizes the US General’s career in senior command and staff positions within the American Armed Forces and NATO, as well as his contribution to joint missions and support for Romania’s military activities under NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, the same source said.

The award is being granted in appreciation of Van Wagenen’s “exceptional military career” and his “outstanding support” for strengthening cooperation between Romania and NATO.

The distinction is issued with the peacetime insignia for military personnel.

