Romania defers infrastructure projects amid budgetary constraints

The National Road Infrastructure Management Company (CNAIR) has sent an order to the contractor to start works on the first lot of the Arad - Oradea express road, starting no sooner than March 1, 2027, Economica.net reported. The decision is mainly justified by budgetary limitations.

Other highway and express road projects are also set to be affected by the lack of money.

"The funds necessary to support the pace of work provided for in the execution schedule are not fully available," states the address sent by CNAIR for the Precon Transilvania - Automagistral Pidgin Association, supposed to begin the works at Arad -Oradea express road.

Other postponed highway projects, for which the winners of the tenders have been designated, but the contracts have not yet been signed, may also be deferred. Among them, the two lots of A7 Pașcani – Suceava, won by UMB.

Also, there are highway projects for which the signing is postponed at the CNIR.

(Photo source: Baaa 14ej Ayjak/Dreamstime.com)