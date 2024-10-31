Agriculture

Romania promises EUR 25 mln grants to greenhouse vegetable farmers

31 October 2024

The government of Romania will allocate almost RON 125 million (EUR 25 million) to agricultural producers in the vegetable field who grow vegetables in greenhouses and solariums, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, quoted by Bursa.ro.

Grants will be disbursed in the amount of EUR 1,000 per 1,000 square meters.

"The support of EUR 1,000 for 1,000 square meters per beneficiary will be granted to companies carrying out production activities. We thus support the production of vegetables grown in protected spaces, and we are allocating almost RON125mn for this project," PM Ciolacu said at the beginning of the October 30 government meeting.

"The de minimis aid scheme is applied throughout Romania, in the period 2024 - 2025, to support the production of vegetables grown in protected areas, namely tomatoes, bell peppers and/or long peppers and/or donuts, cucumbers, green beans, lettuce, spinach, green onions," according to the substantiation note attached to the bill.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)

