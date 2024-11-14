Macro

Romania’s Govt. publishes formula for EU-compliant minimum statutory wage

14 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Labour Ministry published on November 13 the draft bill for updating the minimum statutory wage on an annual basis, by indexation with a coefficient that includes inflation and labour productivity gain, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. 

In case the result is lower than 52% of the projected average wage in the coming year, as projected by the state forecasting body in its autumn forecast, tripartite negotiations, including the employees and employers, take place.

The trade unions, however, objected to the formula proposed by the government since it could result in the freezing of the minimum statutory wage. 

Specifically, if both the inflation and productivity gain fail to exceed 1%, then the statutory minimum wage is kept constant from one year to another. Separately, lower productivity can have a negative effect on the indexation coefficient, even if the coefficient can not be negative.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s Govt. publishes formula for EU-compliant minimum statutory wage

14 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Labour Ministry published on November 13 the draft bill for updating the minimum statutory wage on an annual basis, by indexation with a coefficient that includes inflation and labour productivity gain, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. 

In case the result is lower than 52% of the projected average wage in the coming year, as projected by the state forecasting body in its autumn forecast, tripartite negotiations, including the employees and employers, take place.

The trade unions, however, objected to the formula proposed by the government since it could result in the freezing of the minimum statutory wage. 

Specifically, if both the inflation and productivity gain fail to exceed 1%, then the statutory minimum wage is kept constant from one year to another. Separately, lower productivity can have a negative effect on the indexation coefficient, even if the coefficient can not be negative.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 November 2024
Transport
Vulcan opens Romania’s first LNG and BioLNG filling station in Arad county, more to follow
14 November 2024
Transport
Wizz Air announces new route, increased frequency as it adds 19th aircraft to Bucharest base
14 November 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by British counterpart Keir Starmer in London
14 November 2024
Macro
Romania’s Govt. publishes formula for EU-compliant minimum statutory wage
14 November 2024
Defense
Romanian lawmakers give final nod to USD 6 bln contract for F-35 fleet
14 November 2024
Environment
Romania's Romsilva to acquire 4,000 hectares of forest from private owner for EUR 22 mln
14 November 2024
Events
Romania events: The calendar of 2024 Christmas markets
13 November 2024
Environment
EIB survey: Romanians say climate change is country’s second-biggest challenge after rising cost of living