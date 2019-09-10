Romania Insider
Romania's Govt. takes first step in developing EUR 100 mln food holding
09 October 2019
Romania’s Government has opened the first store of the national network to be developed as part of a EUR 100 million logistic and commercial platform dedicated to small farmers.

The first store of the Unirea Agri-food Trade House was launched in Sibiu, on October 7. The store sells mainly cheese products, coming from the abundant production in the region.

The new state-owned company will establish several platforms for collecting agricultural products (from small farmers), but also a fish exchange and a series of agricultural clusters that will supply a large part of the domestic demand from local resources.

An official document of the Agriculture Ministry, consulted by Profit.ro, indicates that the Government envisages, through the new state company, an investment program of about EUR 100 mln leading to the development of several key objectives: at least 10 platforms for collecting, sorting, conditioning, storing, packing and testing vegetables and fruits; a structure of primary acquisition and processing of freshwater fish organised as an exchange, capable of ensuring the acquisition and distribution of at least 15-20% of the catch quotas in the Danube Delta; at least 2 platforms for the procurement and storage of grains, with a capacity of about 200-300,000 tonnes, located in Danube port areas capable of operating maritime vessels; completion of at least 10 agricultural clusters with primary processing capacities through preparation / preservation / packaging / standardization, so that the added value of the primary agricultural products is significantly increased.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

