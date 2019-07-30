Romania’s Government to develop retail chain for local fruits, vegetables

Romanian state-owned Agribusiness House “Unirea” aims to create a national retail network of over 60 fruit and vegetable shops to compete with foreign-owned hypermarkets and supermarkets, Ziarul Financiar reported.

“We plan to set up 60 Romanian fruit and vegetable stores nationwide, for fresh and processed food. We can open the first store in a week, but we need advice first, and the huge bureaucracy is slowing us down as well,” said Adrian Izvoranu, president of the Unirea Agribusiness House.

He explained that Unirea’s representatives currently work on selecting the producers, creating mobile and fixed collection centers, and consolidating existing processing units. The stores will be opened in the big cities, because the company aims to stimulate the consumption of Romanian products, thus balancing the trade balance between imports and exports.

Agribusiness House “Unirea” was set up in January by the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture to increase the consumption of local products and facilitate the distribution of products made in Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)