World Rowing U23 Championships: Romania win gold, set new best time in women’s quadruple sculls
Romania’s Mariana-Laura Dumitru, Manuela-Gabriela Lungu, Emanuela Ioana Ciotău, and Patricia Cireș claimed the gold medal and set a new world best time in women’s quadruple sculls (BW4x) final at the 2024 World Rowing Under 23 Championships.
The Romanian team finished the race in 6:15.97, setting a new world record, according to News.ro.
“Romania successfully defended their title in this boat class and set a new World Championship Best Time in the process,” World Rowing also announced.
Poland finished second and Great Britain third.
The competition takes place in St. Catharines, Canada.
(Photo source: Facebook/World Rowing)