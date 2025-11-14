Macro

Romania’s GDP up 1.2% y/y in Q3 despite 0.2% q/q decline

14 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s GDP increased by 1.6% y/y under the national methodology and 1.2% y/y under the methodology used by Eurostat, according to the flash estimate published by the statistics office INS. This resulted in a Eurostat methodology growth rate of around 1.4% for the first three quarters of the year. 

The GDP declined by only 0.2% q/q in Q3, after it had leapt up by over 2% during the previous four quarters.

Q3 readings leave the door open for 1% growth rate in the entire 2025 (Eurostat and national methodology converge for full-year data), but the final quarter is critical for the overall performance.

The VAT was increased in August, which was seen almost immediately in a decrease in consumption in August and September. However, the value added tax is calculated as a contribution to GDP, and any additional revenue can be a growth factor if it does not cause too much correction in consumption, Biziday.ro noted.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s GDP up 1.2% y/y in Q3 despite 0.2% q/q decline

14 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s GDP increased by 1.6% y/y under the national methodology and 1.2% y/y under the methodology used by Eurostat, according to the flash estimate published by the statistics office INS. This resulted in a Eurostat methodology growth rate of around 1.4% for the first three quarters of the year. 

The GDP declined by only 0.2% q/q in Q3, after it had leapt up by over 2% during the previous four quarters.

Q3 readings leave the door open for 1% growth rate in the entire 2025 (Eurostat and national methodology converge for full-year data), but the final quarter is critical for the overall performance.

The VAT was increased in August, which was seen almost immediately in a decrease in consumption in August and September. However, the value added tax is calculated as a contribution to GDP, and any additional revenue can be a growth factor if it does not cause too much correction in consumption, Biziday.ro noted.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 November 2025
Macro
Romanian National Bank revises end-2025 inflation forecast upwards to 9.6%
14 November 2025
Transport
Passenger traffic at Bucharest airports rises 9.2% to 13.2 mln in first nine months
14 November 2025
Macro
Romania's public administration reform to save EUR 0.7-0.9 billion in public spending
14 November 2025
Macro
Romania gets final green light for revised PNRR one year before deadline
14 November 2025
Energy
US Carlyle, with an offshore operation in Romania, reportedly interested in Lukoil
14 November 2025
Macro
Romania’s GDP up 1.2% y/y in Q3 despite 0.2% q/q decline
14 November 2025
Events
A drop of holiday magic: 2025 Christmas markets in Romania
13 November 2025
Politics
Moldovan prime minister Alexandru Munteanu makes first official visit to Bucharest, meets PM and president