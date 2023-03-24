Romania’s GDP per capita at PPS reaches 77% of EU average in 2022

Based on preliminary GDP data, Eurostat calculated that Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchase parity standards (PPS, corresponding to exchange rates that level the overall prices of goods among countries) reached 77% of the European Union’s average in 2022 – up from 74% in 2021 and 57% in 2012.

The GDP per capita calculated at PPS is at par with that in Hungary and Portugal while still lagging behind that of Poland (79% of the EU average).

Among the new EU member states, Slovenia replaced the Czech Republic as the leader (with 92% versus 91%, respectively) as the former gained 2pp while the latter lost 1pp for the second year in a row.

Bulgaria ranks the lowest with only 59% of the EU average, still 2pp up compared to 2021.

Over the past ten years (2022 compared to 2012), Romania marks the strongest advance (20pp), followed closely by Lithuania (+19%). Latvia and Estonia posted 13pp gains. Bulgaria’s GDP per capita at PPS, expressed as a ratio to the EU average, also increased by 12%.

Among the new EU member states, Slovakia stands out with the weakest performance over the past decade: -10pp to 67% (10pp below Romania, compared to a 20pp advance marked as of 2012).

