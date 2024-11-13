Competitive wages keep Romania’s GBS market growing, study shows
Romania’s competitive labour costs are driving growth in its Global Business Services (GBS) market, which is projected to expand at an annual rate of 10–15% over the next two to three years, according to research from consultancy firm Horváth. With a strong balance of cost efficiency and specialised skills, Romania has become a leading European hub for GBS, despite rising wages that outpace inflation by approximately 10% annually.
The global GBS market, valued at USD 276 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 521 billion by 2028, fuelled by companies shifting from cost-driven models to strategic partnerships, according to Horváth, Economica.net reported.
Increasingly, GBS centers are moving into strategic roles, with over 50% now focusing on customer experience metrics over cost reduction and 83% supporting or even leading digital transformation efforts globally.
Romania’s advantages include an extensive talent pool in IT and proximity to major European markets. The country holds the second-largest IT workforce in the EU, backed by approximately EUR 20 million in annual sector investment. Romanian GBS centres offer a diverse range of services, from intelligent automation and analytics to niche specialisations in risk management, AI, and data analysis - areas poised for significant future demand.
Looking forward, AI adoption is set to shape the industry, especially in Romania, where it is increasingly integral to GBS operations in Procure-to-Pay and customer service. Firms that invest in AI will likely gain an operational and service quality edge, positioning Romania as a vital player in the evolving GBS landscape.
(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)