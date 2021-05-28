COVID-19: Romania further eases restrictions from June 1

The Romanian government decided to ease more of the restrictions imposed in the country in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, as of June 1, there will be new rules for public and private events, indoor playgrounds and swimming pools, and restaurants and accommodation units.

According to the government decision adopted on May 27, the number of people who can participate in cultural, artistic and entertainment activities held outdoors increases from 500 to 1,000. However, according to prime minister Florin Citu, participants must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Those who have recovered from the infection can also attend these events.

Moreover, open-air events with more than 1,000 people can also be organized if all participants are vaccinated.

Similar rules have also been set for sports events, which can welcome spectators both indoors and outdoors.

Private events such as weddings or baptisms can be organized with a maximum of 50 people if the event takes place indoor and 70 people outdoors. “The number of participants can be higher only if all people are vaccinated,” prime minister Citu said.

“The number of people who can participate in cultural, scientific, artistic or entertainment activities in closed spaces has been increased from 50% to 70% of the space capacity. The number of people who can participate in training courses and workshops in closed spaces has been increased from 50 to 70, with the possibility of increasing this number if all participants are vaccinated,” the PM also said.

Florin Citu also announced new relaxation measures for indoor playgrounds, gyms, and swimming pools. For example, indoor playgrounds can open at 50% of capacity, but the adults accompanying the children must be vaccinated or show proof that they have recovered from infection. Gyms or fitness centres, as well as indoor swimming pools, are also allowed to fill up to 70% capacity (or more if all people are vaccinated).

“The restaurants’ indoor seating capacity has been increased from 50% to 70%. The number of participants may be higher if all are vaccinated,” PM Citu also announced. “The occupancy rate of accommodation spaces has been increased from 70% to 85% for accommodation units at the seaside,” he added.

Moreover, the bars and clubs can stay open between 05:00 and 24:00, but at a limited capacity of 50% and only for vaccinated people. Meanwhile, the allowed capacity for gambling venues has been increased from 50% to 70%.

The authorities eased several restrictions on May 15. At that time, president Klaus Iohannis also announced that more restrictions would be eased in stages over the summer.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)