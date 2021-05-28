Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 11:25
Social

COVID-19: Romania further eases restrictions from June 1

28 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government decided to ease more of the restrictions imposed in the country in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, as of June 1, there will be new rules for public and private events, indoor playgrounds and swimming pools, and restaurants and accommodation units.

According to the government decision adopted on May 27, the number of people who can participate in cultural, artistic and entertainment activities held outdoors increases from 500 to 1,000. However, according to prime minister Florin Citu, participants must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Those who have recovered from the infection can also attend these events.

Moreover, open-air events with more than 1,000 people can also be organized if all participants are vaccinated.

Similar rules have also been set for sports events, which can welcome spectators both indoors and outdoors.

Private events such as weddings or baptisms can be organized with a maximum of 50 people if the event takes place indoor and 70 people outdoors. “The number of participants can be higher only if all people are vaccinated,” prime minister Citu said.

“The number of people who can participate in cultural, scientific, artistic or entertainment activities in closed spaces has been increased from 50% to 70% of the space capacity. The number of people who can participate in training courses and workshops in closed spaces has been increased from 50 to 70, with the possibility of increasing this number if all participants are vaccinated,” the PM also said.

Florin Citu also announced new relaxation measures for indoor playgrounds, gyms, and swimming pools. For example, indoor playgrounds can open at 50% of capacity, but the adults accompanying the children must be vaccinated or show proof that they have recovered from infection. Gyms or fitness centres, as well as indoor swimming pools, are also allowed to fill up to 70% capacity (or more if all people are vaccinated).

“The restaurants’ indoor seating capacity has been increased from 50% to 70%. The number of participants may be higher if all are vaccinated,” PM Citu also announced. “The occupancy rate of accommodation spaces has been increased from 70% to 85% for accommodation units at the seaside,” he added.

Moreover, the bars and clubs can stay open between 05:00 and 24:00, but at a limited capacity of 50% and only for vaccinated people. Meanwhile, the allowed capacity for gambling venues has been increased from 50% to 70%.

The authorities eased several restrictions on May 15. At that time, president Klaus Iohannis also announced that more restrictions would be eased in stages over the summer.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 11:25
Social

COVID-19: Romania further eases restrictions from June 1

28 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government decided to ease more of the restrictions imposed in the country in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, as of June 1, there will be new rules for public and private events, indoor playgrounds and swimming pools, and restaurants and accommodation units.

According to the government decision adopted on May 27, the number of people who can participate in cultural, artistic and entertainment activities held outdoors increases from 500 to 1,000. However, according to prime minister Florin Citu, participants must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Those who have recovered from the infection can also attend these events.

Moreover, open-air events with more than 1,000 people can also be organized if all participants are vaccinated.

Similar rules have also been set for sports events, which can welcome spectators both indoors and outdoors.

Private events such as weddings or baptisms can be organized with a maximum of 50 people if the event takes place indoor and 70 people outdoors. “The number of participants can be higher only if all people are vaccinated,” prime minister Citu said.

“The number of people who can participate in cultural, scientific, artistic or entertainment activities in closed spaces has been increased from 50% to 70% of the space capacity. The number of people who can participate in training courses and workshops in closed spaces has been increased from 50 to 70, with the possibility of increasing this number if all participants are vaccinated,” the PM also said.

Florin Citu also announced new relaxation measures for indoor playgrounds, gyms, and swimming pools. For example, indoor playgrounds can open at 50% of capacity, but the adults accompanying the children must be vaccinated or show proof that they have recovered from infection. Gyms or fitness centres, as well as indoor swimming pools, are also allowed to fill up to 70% capacity (or more if all people are vaccinated).

“The restaurants’ indoor seating capacity has been increased from 50% to 70%. The number of participants may be higher if all are vaccinated,” PM Citu also announced. “The occupancy rate of accommodation spaces has been increased from 70% to 85% for accommodation units at the seaside,” he added.

Moreover, the bars and clubs can stay open between 05:00 and 24:00, but at a limited capacity of 50% and only for vaccinated people. Meanwhile, the allowed capacity for gambling venues has been increased from 50% to 70%.

The authorities eased several restrictions on May 15. At that time, president Klaus Iohannis also announced that more restrictions would be eased in stages over the summer.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars