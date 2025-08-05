Education

Romanian students win four gold medals at 37th International Olympiad in Informatics

05 August 2025

Romania achieved the best result in its history at the 37th edition of the International Olympiad in Informatics 2025. The four students representing the country each secured a gold medal.

The olympiad took place in Sucre, Bolivia, and brought together participants from over 90 countries to compete in computer science. 

Romania’s golden team consisted of Rareș-Andrei Neculau, 11th grade, from “Vasile Alecsandri” National College in Galați; Rareș-Felix Tudose, 12th grade, from the International Informatics High School of Bucharest; Mihai-Valeriu Voicu, 11th grade, from the same school as the previous student; and Mircea Maxim Rebengiuc, 11th grade, from the “Tudor Vianu” National College of Informatics in Bucharest, according to a press release from the University of Bucharest

Romania’s team was coordinated by representatives of the Society for Excellence and Performance in Informatics (or SEPI): Bogdan Ioan Popa, a student at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Bucharest, and Marius Nicoli, a teacher at the “Frații Buzești” National College in Craiova, representative of Syncro Soft.

Last year, Romanian students won one gold medal, two silver, and one bronze at the International Olympiad in Informatics in Egypt. Romania was ranked 2nd in the world by the number of medals, tied with Poland, after China.

(Photo source: Societatea pentru Excelență și Performanță în Informatică on Facebook)

Education

