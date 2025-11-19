Romania to amend legislation for foreign workers

The government will radically amend the legislation on foreign labour and repeal the current law, said Ciprian Văcaru, state secretary at the Ministry of Labour, Family, Youth and Social Solidarity (MMFTSS), as reported by Economedia.ro The new law for migrant workers could be applied from January 1, 2026.

According to him, the new regulatory act will provide for a simpler procedure with shorter deadlines through which foreign workers can be brought to Romania.

He mentioned, in context, that a foreign worker, after receiving a work permit in Romania, cannot work in another country in the European Union.

The secretary of state added that, in the new bill, there will be regulations including control and "financial guarantees for the cost of these workers."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)