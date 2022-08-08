10th grade student wins Romania’s first ever gold medal at German language Olympiad

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Teodora Smintaca-Strugariu, a sophomore at the “Vasile Alecsandri” national college in Bacău, won first place at this year's Internationale Deutscholympiade (International German Olympiad).

The German Olympiad takes place bi-annually and tests the German-language skills of contestants at three different levels (A2, B1, and B2). The final took place between July 25 and August 5 in Hamburg.

Teodora obtained 100 points out of 100 in the B2 category, the highest, besting students from over 57 countries.

“This is the only gold medal Romania has ever obtained in the history of the International German Olympiad,” said Romanian education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu in a social media post.

The minister also congratulated the professors accompanying Teodora and Romania’s second representative at the Olympiad, Matei Florescu, another sophomore.

(Photo source: Sorin Mihai Cimpeanu on Facebook)