Business

Romania to fine retailers that deny customers replacement of faulty goods

24 November 2025

Romania will introduce new penalties for retailers that refuse to replace defective products, under a new law recently promulgated by president Nicușor Dan. The measure requires traders to provide a replacement within 30 days when customers report that a purchased item is faulty, whether the purchase was made in-store or online. 

The retailers that fail to comply will face fines ranging from RON 5,000 to RON 25,000.

“This change ensures the proper enforcement of the rights provided by law and strengthens consumer protection,” president Dan said in a post on social media.

The legislation amends the Government’s Emergency Ordinance 140/2021 on sales contracts and was initiated by a group of 23 Liberal Party lawmakers. It passed the Senate in June and the Chamber of Deputies in October, according to Digi24.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Olga Demina/Dreamstime.com)

