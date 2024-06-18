Romania in the final stages of meeting criteria for US Visa Waiver program, ambassador says

Romania is in the final stages of meeting the criteria for admission to the Visa Waiver program, according to Dan-Andrei Muraru, the Romanian ambassador to the United States.

“We are in the final stages, meaning by the end of the American fiscal year, which ends on October 1 this year, we are confident that we will meet the criterion of having a rejection rate of less than 3% for all Romanian citizens’ visa applications to the US,” Andrei Muraru said, cited by Economedia.

“The United States Embassy has issued a huge number of visas this year, approaching 50,000, maybe 60,000. There are many applications from both the private sector and the government, and we believe this is a very good chance. Last fiscal year, which ended on October 1, 2023, we had a rejection rate of over 8%, so we can be below 3% this year,” said Dan-Andrei Muraru.

The ambassador also noted that Romania still has several security measures to meet. “The Government and Parliament have committed to meeting these measures, including security agreements for information exchanges to combat cross-border crime and terrorism. Some agreements have been concluded or are in the process of being concluded. Once we know we have met all these obligations, the American side will be notified, and an evaluation mission will come to Romania, probably at the end of this year or the first half of next year. The US Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security will then determine if Romania meets these criteria and grant Romania the status of a Visa Waiver program member,” explained the Romanian ambassador to the US.

According to the ambassador, an exception to the Visa Waiver program for Romania cannot be made.

Muraru participated this past weekend in “Romania Day on Broadway,” an event that began in 2000, organized in partnership with the Romanian Embassy in the United States, the Romanian Consulate General in New York, and the Romanian Cultural Institute.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)