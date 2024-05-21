Romanian citizens exempt from visa requirements in Turkey

Romanian citizens can travel to Turkey using only their national ID card, according to a presidential decree signed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and published in Turkey's Official Gazette.

"Romanian citizens holding a national identity document are exempt from visa requirements for tourist and transit travel to Turkey, with a maximum stay of 90 days within a 180-day period, in accordance with Article 18 of Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection," the decree signed by the Turkish president stipulates, according to Turkish media.

The new measure will come into effect around June 1, after all technical changes related to this new rule are implemented, according to Digi24.

The decree was signed during Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu's visit to Turkey at the invitation of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The PM is accompanied by a delegation of ministers.

Turkey is a preferred destination for Romanian tourists.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)