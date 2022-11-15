Earlier this week, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) published the latest monthly data of its balance of payments and external debt, adding EUR 4.82 billion from the January-September 2022 period to the EUR 136.5 billion total external debt, for both public and private.

Under the newly publicized number, Romania’s external debt now clocks at EUR 141.4 billion, EUR 55.2 billion of which comes from public administration.

Compared to the 2021 number, the long-term external debt, which covers over half of the total external debt, decreases by 3.5%, while the recorded short-term debt increases by 21.1%.

“The developments in the stock of debt securities issued by the general government were ascribed to new issues amounting to EUR 8.4 billion, redemptions of EUR 1.9 billion, the EUR 1.2 billion effects of exchange rate changes, influences from the fall in the prices of these instruments of approximately EUR 13 billion and other secondary market operations,” the report reads.

Monitored and administered by the Ministry of Public Finance, the foreign, external debt is the balance of liabilities (real, current, and unconditional) that are owned to nonresidents, and is compiled and presented monthly.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)