Romania can export electricity to Moldova after the latter joined EU's power grid

Romania began physically exporting electricity to Moldova after the energy systems of Moldova and Ukraine were synchronized on Wednesday, March 16, with those in Western Europe.

On Thursday morning, Romania was exporting electricity to the Republic of Moldova at a capacity of 375.3 MW, and it, in turn, exported to Ukraine at 312.1 MW, Profit.ro reported.

"The electricity grids of Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully synchronized with the Continental European Grid [ENTSO-E]," Kadri Simson, EU Commissioner for Energy, announced on March 16.

The request for an emergency synchronization sent on February 27 and February 28 by Ukrainian TSO and Moldovan TSO sped up the process. The two countries disconnected their grids from that of the Russian Federation before the war in Ukraine emerged on February 24, in a test to operate insulated.

Ukraine grid operator and private energy infrastructure holding company DTEK announced Wednesday, March 16, that Ukraine's United Energy System (UES) was synchronized with the Hungarian energy system through Burshtyn TPP. The same day, the European Commission said Ukraine synchronized its power grid with the greater European power grid via Moldova.

(Photo source: Radovan Smokon/Dreamstime.com)