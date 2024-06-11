Romania’s Brașov to host winter edition of 2027 European Youth Olympic Festival

Romania will host an edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival for the second time in 2027, the Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced. The winter event will take place in Brașov, also a host in 2013.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu approved a memorandum on supporting the organization of the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2027, and the European Olympic Committees (EOC) General Assembly ratified that EYOF 2027 should be organized in Brașov, COSR said.

“The 2013 edition of EYOF Brașov was a great success and we already have the infrastructure that will be improved for the organization of the festival in four years,” stated COSR president Mihai Covaliu.

In his turn, EOC president Sypros Capralos said: “It is a continuation of the tradition started in 2013 when Romania and the city of Braşov also hosted the winter EYOF.”

At the winter event in Braşov in 2013, Romanian athletes won three medals, namely one gold and two silver.

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic și Sportiv Român; by Sabin Malișevschi)