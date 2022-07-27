Romania, second European market for newly opened chain coffee shops

150 new chain coffee shops were opened in Romania in 2021, despite the pandemic, making it the country with the most such inaugurations in Europe, second to Russia.

Russia had 500 chain coffee shops opened last year, according to a report by Allegra World Coffee Portal. However, the situation might be starkly different this year due to the war in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries.

In Romania, the report took only large brand coffee shop chains such as Starbucks, 5toGo, and Ted’s under consideration, and therefore missed the numerous vibrant independent coffee shops.

Overall, there are a little over 40,000 chain coffee shops in Europe. Only around 500 of them are in Romania, including Starbucks and 5toGo. Large chains operate only a small number of coffee shops in the country.

Some, like Costa Coffee, which sells its coffee in Romania but has not opened any coffee shop, argue that the market is too small. Local brands have popped up in their stead, with plenty of room to grow.

